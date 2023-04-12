CN2 Today – Make a leap onto your lily pad at Mayor’s Frog Jump

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Make a leap onto your lily pad! Don’t miss out on the Mayor’s Frog Jump happening at Miracle Park this year!

If you don’t have your own frog, we’ve got plenty you can borrow and hop right into the fun.

Remember that this event is only open to children aged 12 and under; check-in to learn more and receive instructions for safety.

Want to hop in on the fun?

Mayor’s Frog Jump

April 15 | 10 am to 2 pm

Miracle Park

1005 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

re-register to make sure you have a spot reserved, as space is limited! Online signups are now open.

We will accept walk-up registrations, too! Walk-up registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the Competition starts at 10:00 a.m. sharp!

Prizes will be awarded to the top three FROGtastic winners. See you for the most exciting 25 seconds of Come-See-Me!!!

Please be patient as we expect this to be a very popular event! Here are some things you can do to make your experience TOADally awesome:

*Bring your own frog (if possible)

*Think of a name for your frog before you arrive

*Arrive 20 minutes before your jumping time

*Allow time for parking and walking to the event

*Be ready to cheer your frog to victory!

This event is canceled in the event of rain.

Contact 803-326-6067 for more information.