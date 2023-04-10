Come -See-Me Festival Events Schedule!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me Festival kicks off this year’s festival Thursday, April 13 with the much anticipated parade and ends on Saturday, April 22 with a tailgate party and fireworks!
See below full schedule and what you can expect this year!
Thursday, April 13 – PARADE
6:30 pm – 8;30 pm
300 E. Main Street, Rock Hill
Family-friendly parade through downtown Rock Hill!
Friday, April 14 – MUSICAL MANIA
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Fountain Park | 300 E. Main Street
A hands-on musical experience for kids–plus a kazoo parade!
Friday, April 14 – CHALK ON MAIN
4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Fountain Park | 300 E. Main Street
A free chalk drawing event for all ages. Express yourself or enjoy others’ creations!
Dancing under the stars to the regions best beach bands!
7:30 am – 10 am
Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
USATF – certified 5K and 10K races
Saturday, April 15- Healthy Kids Zone
10 am – Noon
Rock Hill Velodrome 10000 Riverwalk Parkway, Rock Hill
Family fun outdoor events focused on health.
Saturday, April 15 – Mayor’s Frog Jump
10 am – 2 pm
Miracle Park 1005 Eden Terrace
Kids 12 and under – Bring your own frog for shorter wait times
Saturday, April 15 – Gourmet Gardens
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill
Food Truck event
Saturday, April 15 – CORNHOLE THROWDOWN
11:30 am
Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill
Cornhole event with cash prizes
Saturday, April 15 – HOPS AT THE PARK
1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill
craft beer, food and music
Saturday, April 15 – MOVIE NIGHT IN FOUNTAIN PARK
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Fountain Park, 300 E. Main Street, Rock Hill
Movie Encanto
Sunday, April 16 – SUNDAES WITH GLEN AND MOTHER GOOSE
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Storytime, ice cream and local mascots
Monday, April 17 – GOLF CLASSIC
8:00 am – 5:0-0 pm
Rock Hill Country Club – 600 Country Club Drive, Rock Hill
Monday, April 17 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Noon – 1:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Monday, April 17 – COLORING CONTEST AWARDS CEREMONY
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Coloring Contest Winners Showcase
Monday, April 17 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Tuesday, April 18 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Noon – 1:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Tuesday, April 18 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Wednesday, April 19 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Noon – 1:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Wednesday, April 19 – TEDDY BEAR TEA PARTY
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Westminister Park 4000 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC
Tea party for children and their teddy bears
Wednesday, April 19 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Thursday, April 20 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Noon – 1:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Thursday, April 20 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill
Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.
Thursday, April 20 – BROADWAY NIGHT
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Sullivan Middle School 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
Broadway Night talent showcase
Friday, April 21 – MOONLIGHT JAZZ & BLUES
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
Bring your chairs or blanket for smooth sounds of Jazz and Blues
Friday, April 21 – BBQ COOK-OFF/ANY BUT BUTTS
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
Saturday, April 22 – EVERYTHING TRUCKS
9:00 am – Noon
First Baptist Church 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill
Explore variety of trucks
Saturday, April 22 – BBQ COOOK-OFF
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
BBQ Cook-off judged by SC Barbeque Association
Saturday, April 22 – TAILGATE PARTY, SKYDIVING AND FIREWORKS
3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
Festival Finale! $5 entry fee, ID required