Come -See-Me Festival Events Schedule!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me Festival kicks off this year’s festival Thursday, April 13 with the much anticipated parade and ends on Saturday, April 22 with a tailgate party and fireworks!

See below full schedule and what you can expect this year!

Thursday, April 13 – PARADE

6:30 pm – 8;30 pm

300 E. Main Street, Rock Hill

Family-friendly parade through downtown Rock Hill!

Friday, April 14 – MUSICAL MANIA

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Fountain Park | 300 E. Main Street

A hands-on musical experience for kids–plus a kazoo parade!

Friday, April 14 – CHALK ON MAIN

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Fountain Park | 300 E. Main Street

A free chalk drawing event for all ages. Express yourself or enjoy others’ creations!

5:30 pm – 10:00 pm 155 W. Johnston Street, Rock Hill

Dancing under the stars to the regions best beach bands!



7:30 am – 10 am

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Saturday, April 15 ROAD RACES

7:30 am – 10 am

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

USATF – certified 5K and 10K races

Saturday, April 15- Healthy Kids Zone

10 am – Noon

Rock Hill Velodrome 10000 Riverwalk Parkway, Rock Hill

Family fun outdoor events focused on health.

Saturday, April 15 – Mayor’s Frog Jump

10 am – 2 pm

Miracle Park 1005 Eden Terrace

Kids 12 and under – Bring your own frog for shorter wait times

Saturday, April 15 – Gourmet Gardens

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill

Food Truck event

Saturday, April 15 – CORNHOLE THROWDOWN

11:30 am

Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill

Cornhole event with cash prizes

Saturday, April 15 – HOPS AT THE PARK

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Ed Terrace, Rock Hill

craft beer, food and music

Saturday, April 15 – MOVIE NIGHT IN FOUNTAIN PARK

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Fountain Park, 300 E. Main Street, Rock Hill

Movie Encanto

Sunday, April 16 – SUNDAES WITH GLEN AND MOTHER GOOSE

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Storytime, ice cream and local mascots

Monday, April 17 – GOLF CLASSIC

8:00 am – 5:0-0 pm

Rock Hill Country Club – 600 Country Club Drive, Rock Hill

Monday, April 17 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Noon – 1:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Monday, April 17 – COLORING CONTEST AWARDS CEREMONY

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Coloring Contest Winners Showcase

Monday, April 17 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Tuesday, April 18 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Noon – 1:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Tuesday, April 18 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Wednesday, April 19 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Noon – 1:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Wednesday, April 19 – TEDDY BEAR TEA PARTY

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Westminister Park 4000 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC

Tea party for children and their teddy bears

Wednesday, April 19 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Thursday, April 20 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN LUNCHTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Noon – 1:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Thursday, April 20 – GLENCAIRN GARDEN EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Glencairn Garden 725 Crest Street, Rock Hill

Bring a chair or blanket. Food available for purchase. No pets.

Thursday, April 20 – BROADWAY NIGHT

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Sullivan Middle School 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Broadway Night talent showcase

Friday, April 21 – MOONLIGHT JAZZ & BLUES

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Bring your chairs or blanket for smooth sounds of Jazz and Blues

Friday, April 21 – BBQ COOK-OFF/ANY BUT BUTTS

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Saturday, April 22 – EVERYTHING TRUCKS

9:00 am – Noon

First Baptist Church 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill

Explore variety of trucks

Saturday, April 22 – BBQ COOOK-OFF

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

BBQ Cook-off judged by SC Barbeque Association

Saturday, April 22 – TAILGATE PARTY, SKYDIVING AND FIREWORKS

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Winthrop Lake 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Festival Finale! $5 entry fee, ID required