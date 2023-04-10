Monday update – stories making headlines in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Lucas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

Congrats to Jon Rahm who won The Masters over the weekend. It’s his first Masters win and he is the 4th Spanish golfer to win The Masters at Augusta National.

Among those in the crowd was York County’s Matt Burris who works with Peoples First and is a Clover School Board Member says he ran into actor Mark Wahlberg at a private event. Matt says Mark was nice as humanly possible speaking with everyone and thanked Matt for coming over to say Hello.

The Come See Me Festival festivities kicks-off on Thursday, April 13th at 6:30 PM with the annual parade. There is something for everyone in the family from a beer festival to a tea party with teddy bears. Click here to learn more.

South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill gets underway with beginning with the Pageants this Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th and the fun continues on to the festival on May 6. Click here to learn more.

We have those stories and more this week at CN2News.com