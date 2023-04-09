CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of April 1 to April 7.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church is opening its doors to the community as we remember a beloved family as this Friday, April 7th marks the second anniversary of the Lesslie family shooting.

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A family is left devastated, trying to pick up the pieces. This comes after a tree fell on their loved one’s home, taking the life of a beloved wife, mom, and grandmother.

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Celebrating 50 years of entertaining guests, Carowinds is packed with attractions, including over 60 world-class rides, a top-rated waterpark, Camp Snoopy, and much more. Live entertainment and family-friendly events add to the excitement of each visit.