Carowinds celebrates 50 years and opens newest attraction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds is a beloved destination that brings families and friends from both Carolinas together for an incredible time.

Celebrating 50 years of entertaining guests, the park is packed with attractions, including over 60 world-class rides, a top-rated waterpark, Camp Snoopy, and much more. Live entertainment and family-friendly events add to the excitement of each visit.

Visitors can also extend their stay and turn it into a full getaway by staying at the park’s well-appointed on-site hotel or peaceful campground.

Whether it’s families, friends, or acquaintances, all can be found enjoying a spectacular experience in the Carolina spirit at Carowinds.

Our news team is at Carowinds celebrating the park’s Golden Anniversary and the opening of their newest area called Aeronautica Landing!

