Teacher pay discussions causing concern for one Senator

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Teacher pay has been talked about as a top priority in South Carolina for many years. This past January Governor Henry McMaster made it one of his areas of focus during his new term.

District 17 Senator Mike Fanning says he’s disappointed some lawmakers are looking at a plan he believes could make even more teachers leave the classroom.

Fanning says some representatives in a Senate Finance Committee this week proposed an option that would be a $2,500 raise. He says it will not be an across the board pay raise for all teachers, instead only to fund an increase to the minimum state teacher salary schedule. This would mean some teachers, in some districts, might get up to $25,00 and others will not.

Senator Fanning says South Carolina has an additional $3.5- billion to spend this year and teachers should be a top priority. More debates begin the week of April 18th and Fanning says he will continue to fight to get more money to teachers across the state.