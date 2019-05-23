Cold Case Series: Friendly Neighborhood Man

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Walter Marshall Faile, known as Marshall, was a friendly man in the neighborhood who welcomed everyone into his home. Though, after his body was found stabbed to death almost 3 years ago, police believe there’s more to the story. Authorities say the only thing that appeared to be missing from the scene were some medications and a few jars of change. Now, police are most concerned about someone so violent being on the loose. Investigators believe Marshall knew his killer and now this dangerous suspect has yet to be found.

CONTACT POLICE:

Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321

Rock Hill Police Department 803-329-7200