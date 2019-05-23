Cold Case Series: A Mother’s Search for Answers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Daniel Ervin was shot to death on an October night in 2013 and his mother, Alice Walker, is still begging for answers. Her son was on Pebble Street in Rock Hill only two days prior to his 30th birthday. Alice doesn’t know why her son was on Pebble Street that night, but detectives do know there were people both inside and outside of the home where the shooting happened. After six years, no one knows who killed Daniel Ervin. Alice still has hope that someone will do the right thing and come forward with the truth. Daniel graduated Rock Hill High School in 2002 and a father to four girls who just want justice for their father.

CONTACT POLICE:

Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321

Rock Hill Police Department 803-329-7200