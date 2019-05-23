Cold Case Series: Loving Father and Son

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Ladarrus Crawford, 28, was shot to death in a Rock Hill apartment complex almost two years ago. His loved ones describe him as a caring father and son. At around 9 p.m., on the night of September 7th, 2017, detectives say Ladarrus was shot in the parking lot of Yorkshire Apartments on Lucas Street in Rock Hill. Officers are certain that prior to Ladarrus being killed, there was some sort of interaction. Crawford did manage to make it make it back into his apartment, where he died from his injuries. As the scene did not appear like a robbery, question remains as to whether or not the suspect(s) personally knew Crawford. Investigators are still unsure if there is just one suspect or several, but grainy surveillance footage shows two individuals running across the street around the same time Crawford was killed.

CONTACT POLICE:

Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321

Rock Hill Police Department 803-329-7200