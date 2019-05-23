Cold Case Series: Looking For a Better Life

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Nine years ago, 22-year-old Malek Salem left his family and moved to Rock Hill in search for a new life and a fresh start. But just two weeks later, Salem was tragically shot and killed while working at a Rock Hill gas station. Malek’s family still lives in New York.

CN2’s Indira Eskieva speaking with his brother on Facetime to learn more about the young man who was looking to make a better life. Plus, a closer look at the suspect through surveillance footage enhanced by the FBI for clarity.

CONTACT POLICE:

Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321

Rock Hill Police Department 803-329-7200