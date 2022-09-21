CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Plinko and Gander

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Plinko and Gander both surrendered, at no fault of their own, is looking for their forever home filled with love and lots of affection.

Plinko was abandoned at the Rescue with her kittens of which all have found homes!

Estimated to be just over 4 years old she is a little stunning tri color survivor girl who is sweet but slow to warm up to anyone.

The Humane Society hasn’t tested with other cats but confident she would do fine with other felines in the household. She is spayed, tested, micro chipped and vaccinated ready for her best life to begin!

Gander was returned due to his owner getting sick. At just 2 years of age he is high on the energy scale and is good with other dogs. With some attention and traning he would make someone a great walking or jogging partner. Gander is neutered, micro chipped, tested and vaccinated. Ready to find his TRUE forever.

If these sweet face catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

• Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment.

• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.

• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.

Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center