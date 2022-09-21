Falling for Fall in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill has a host of events that will have you falling in love with the town all over again. From the much anticipated Scarecrow Crawl to the new Fall Festival there is something everyone in the family will enjoy. Click above for more.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Lancaster Co. First Responders Recognized for Rescuing Child from Cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - A group of Lancaster County first responders being recognized after rescuing a child who was trapped in a...
paid advertisement