Falling for Fall in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill has a host of events that will have you falling in love with the town all over again. From the much anticipated Scarecrow Crawl to the new Fall Festival there is something everyone in the family will enjoy. Click above for more.

Previous articleCN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Plinko and Gander
Next articleSuicide Prevention and Awareness Month Brings Awareness and to Offer Hope

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR