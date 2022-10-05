CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home.

Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped.

She is This cutie pie is spunky, playful, best with older children, Coexists with other cats

• If Catserole melts your heart, call the Humane Society of York County today to make an appointment to meet her (803)802-0902.

• Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment.

• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.

Ceelo was a sad owner surrender situation where he didn’t know what to expect.

About 6 years of age, he is adjusting to the staff, but would prefer a home of his own.

Ceelo is tested, vaccinated, neutered and micro chipped and needs someone willing to work with him and love him.