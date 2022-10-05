CN2 TODAY – Experience Halloween in Clover for its 1st Food Truck & Treats Event

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

Blues & Jazz Festival: Kickoff in Clover

Thursday, October 6th | 7 PM

Larne Building

103 N. Main St. Clover

Clover’s Food Truck & Treat Monday, October 31st | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Clover’s Police Department’s Parking Lot

112 Bethel Street, Clover

Youth Basketball Registration Is Open!

Clover Parks & Rec. Department

Age Divisions

6 & Under Coed | 8 & Under Coed

10 & Under Boys/Girls | 12 & Under Boys/Girls

15 & Under Coed

803-222-9493 or https://secure.rec1.com/SC/clover-sc/catalog