CN2 TODAY – Experience Halloween in Clover for its 1st Food Truck & Treats Event

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

Blues & Jazz Festival: Kickoff in Clover
Thursday, October 6th | 7 PM
Larne Building
103 N. Main St. Clover

Clover’s Food Truck & Treat Monday, October 31st | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Clover’s Police Department’s Parking Lot
112 Bethel Street,  Clover

Youth Basketball Registration Is Open!

Clover Parks & Rec. Department
Age Divisions
6 & Under Coed | 8 & Under Coed
10 & Under Boys/Girls | 12 & Under Boys/Girls
15 & Under Coed
803-222-9493 or https://secure.rec1.com/SC/clover-sc/catalog

