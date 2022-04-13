CN2’s Latest Digital Dashboard – Kudos to our SC Leaders

Spring is the prefect time to plant or dig up trees and shrub, for your safety, call before you dig!

Kudos to our SC Leaders for being ranked in the top 17 of states in Protecting the Public’s Health from Disease, Disasters, and Bioterrorism from Homeland Security.

April is National Safe Digging Month.

The States Attorney General Alan Wilson reminds everyone to call 8-1-1 or login to SC811.com before you dig.

This law is not just for contractors and utilities it is for everyone who is planning to dig. No job is too small or too big.

The national number, 8-1-1, is designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect do-it-yourselfers, landscapers, and contractors from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on projects that involve digging.

In the United States, someone damages a utility line, on average, every nine minutes causing a disruption of services. Attorney General has the authority to levy fines for violations. Click on the picture on who to contact before you dig.



SC Top Ranking in Country

South Carolina has ranked in the top tier in a National Emergency Preparedness Report by Homeland Security.

The Palmetto State is one of just 17 states ranked in that top level of this year’s Trust for America’s Health’s report on emergency preparedness.

The report, Ready or Not 2022: Protecting the Public’s Health from Disease, Disasters, and Bioterrorism uses 10 emergency preparedness indicators to measure performance and identify gaps.

