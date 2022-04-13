CN2 Picture of the Day – K9 Correspondent Takes Over The Desk

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –  CN2 News Anchors come in various forms and sizes, we caught up with our canine correspondent Toby Monday at the news desk preparing a story on one of furry friends.
If want to see your photo as our Picture Of The Day, just email it to News@CN2.com

Previous articleLancaster Lively Dancers – Dancing Their Way to Fun and Health
Next articleCN2’s Latest Digital Dashboard – Kudos to our SC Leaders

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR