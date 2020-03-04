CN2 Today – Wednesday, March 4th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil takes the show on the road at a Habitat for Humanity Build for International Women Build Week!  Plus, anchor Laurabree Monday and reporter Indira Eskieva bring us the news of the day and we hear more about a Winthrop Student who is on the hit show, The Voice!

