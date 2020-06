ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and sports reporter Morgan Cox bring you the latest results on the 2020 Runoff Election.

Plus, anchor Laurabree Monday talks with the creator of Fort Mill Now!

Later in the show we learn more about the Mercantile’s MercEmpower Program.

And on What’s Cooking Wednesday we head down to Lancaster to cool off at Izzy’s Hawaiian Ice and Italian Ice and Ice Cream.