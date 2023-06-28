CN2 Today – Swim safety, 4th of July food, & rare native corn!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this Wednesday, June 28th edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil learns some safety tips when it comes to helping someone who may be in trouble while swimming.

Plus, in this week’s Savory Scoop, agents with Clemson Extension mix up some 4th of July dishes aimed to keep you healthy this holiday!

And the Catawba Nation says an extinct Native corn seen was discovered and brought back home to Catawba Nation. We visit the farm to learn more!

Plus, the Humane Society of York County has our Pets of the Week!

