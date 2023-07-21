CN2 Today – Sunflowers in full bloom in York County

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a photo op this weekend? Take a trip to Draper Wildlife in McConnells!

Thousands of sunflowers sway in the breeze as bees swarm around each flower, making a relaxing way to spend an afternoon.

It is completely free to stop by, but officials there say please leave the sunflowers alone for others to enjoy.

The park welcomes the public daily from sunrise to sunset.

Here’s more on how to enjoy the sunflowers by Visit York County: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/blog/post/discover-the-sunflower-fields-in-york-county-south-carolina/