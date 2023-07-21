Girls basketball championships taking over Rock Hill this weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Happening on this Friday through Monday, July 24th the Adidas 3SSB Girls Basketball Palmetto Road Championships taking place at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

This is the second year of the City’s multi-year partnership with Adidas 3SSB, which stands for 3 Stripes Select Basketball.

The championships will feature the nation’s top female players showcasing their talents for college coaches during the NCAA live recruiting period.

Want to go? Visit https://basketball.exposureevents.com/201317/adidas-girls-3ssb-palmetto-road