CN2 Today – Shake your Shamrocks in Clover at the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Dog Show

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Shake your shamrocks in Clover for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with music, food, and a dog show!

CN2 sits down with the Town’s Event Coordinator to talk more about what you can expect.

Want to go?

2023 St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Saturday, March 18 | 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, March 18, the Town of Clover will turn GREEN from Clover Donut up to the town square (intersection of Hwy 321 & Bethel) the community will don their green and enjoy over 100 vendors, a kid’s zone, live entertainment, food and a beer garden.

The Annual Dog Show is back with Clover’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dog Show please click HERE to download the registration form. All entries are FREE and can be made either before March 18 via email to Sam Green at sgreen@cloversc.org or in person on day of festival at the Clover Parks & Recreation table located next to the Knox Street Family Stage. Entries will be accepted until 12:30 P.M. with the Dog Show beginning promptly at 1:00 P.M.