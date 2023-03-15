State Superintendent of Education in Tri-County Issues Awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver spent most of her day in York County today.

Weaver says the state’s 5 teacher of the year finalists deserve so much for their hard work the classroom and praises Piedmont part of the state for it’s education standards and says she’s impressed to see 2 finalist coming from York County.

While the tri-county has had many South Carolina Teacher of the Year finalists – the last time an educator won from our area was back in 2012 – when the Rock Hill School District’s Patti Tate took home the honors.