CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Father & Son cook Thanksgiving Turkey

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this weekly edition of CN2 Today’s Savory Scoop, CN2’s Ryan Folz works with his father to bring us the most important part of the Thanksgiving meal.

He shows CN2 how his family prepares their turkey! If you would like to learn how to cook your turkey just like CN2’s Ryan Folz you can do so by following the instructions below.

Ingredients:

10-12 pound turkey (depending on the size of your smoker)

1 stick of butter

2 apples

1 onion

2 lemons

mix spices & rosemary

Step 1: Prepare your turkey by making sure it is thawed, take out the gizzard of the turkey, and separate the skin from the body so you can slide your hand between the two. You can do so by taking a fork and pulling the skin away from the turkey.

Step 2: Prepare your butter spread by letting your butter soften. Once it is softened take the butter, your choice of mixed spices, and rosemary and mix it together into a paste.

Step 3: Chop up your apples, onions, and lemons small enough to fit inside your turkey. Take your chopped stuffing and place inside your turkey.

Step 4: Take your butter spread and fill it between the turkey and the skin. If you want, you can also spread some on top of the turkey for a golden-brown crust.

Step 5: Prepare your smoker by preheating it to 350ºF and fill with your preferred flavored wood chips. (Make sure to soak the wood chips over night to produce enough smoke inside the smoker.)

Step 6: Place the turkey inside the smoker for 2 hours or until it has reached an internal temperature of 165ºF.

Step 7: Carve the turkey and enjoy!