ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new bakery is coming to Rock Hill, offering sweets and savory dishes for everyone!

Wild Flour Sweets will hold its grand-opening on Saturday, November 18th.

The bakery will carry sweets and grab and go breakfast items

The chef specializes in gluten free, and can accommodate many other allergies. Also adding all gluten free items remain celiac safe.

Stop by Saturday, November 18th from 8 AM – 4 PM. The bakery address is 1048 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill.

803-970-3221