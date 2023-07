FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Cool off this summer with a Whoopie Pie and some Ice Cream.

Learn about the frozen treat that is common up north and see how Southerns put their own twist on the dessert.

Whoopie Pies & Ice Cream is located in front of NarroWay Productions in Fort Mill.

The Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, Relax You’re with Founders.