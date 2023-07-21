CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Kiwi & Tonto

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this July 21st edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Kiwi & surprise guest Tonto.

This beauty is Kiwi, a black and white with a little smudge on her nose! She’s just a baby at 17 weeks old! She was surrendered by her owner at no fault of her own. She is stunning and sweet. She is also very calm for a kitten. She is super loving and gets along well with everyone! This cutie is spayed, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped.

This cutie patootie is Tonto. He was surrendered by his owners at a wee 13 weeks old. He’s just a baby. He is stunning, funny, playful, and adventurous. He will bring absolute joy to your life.

If either of these boys melts your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic, If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain-free chiropractic and call Dr. Steve.