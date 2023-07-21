CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Kiwi & Tonto

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this July 21st edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Kiwi & surprise guest Tonto.

Kiwi

This beauty is Kiwi, a black and white with a little smudge on her nose! She’s just a baby at 17 weeks old! She was surrendered by her owner at no fault of her own. She is stunning and sweet. She is also very calm for a kitten. She is super loving and gets along well with everyone! This cutie is spayed, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped.

Tonto

 

 

 

 

This cutie patootie is Tonto. He was surrendered by his owners at a wee 13 weeks old. He’s just a baby. He is stunning, funny, playful, and adventurous. He will bring absolute joy to your life.

If either of these boys melts your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

