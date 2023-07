CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office visits local libraries for K9 Storytime Summer Series. They recently appeared at the Chester Main Library for their K9 Storytime.

During the event, they read a story about the bond between a K9 and a Police Officer and discussed how they use K9s at their office. Attendees were also introduced to K9 Tracker Sadie.

The Sheriff’s Office visited various library branches throughout the summer to spread awareness about K9 units.