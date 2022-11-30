CN2 Today: Rock Hill Christmas Parade Returns to Downtown

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Rock Hill Christmas Parade is back this year!

Experience downtown Rock Hill at the most magical time of the year, Friday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30 PM.

The parade will begin on Oakland Ave at the intersection of Oakland and Stewart Ave.

City leaders say it will then proceed down Oakland, turn right onto White Street, left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left onto Main St. and up Main St., ending after Fountain Park.

In the interview above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks to one family that has been a part of the parade for more than a decade!