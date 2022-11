ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In the first time since before the COVID Pandemic, St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is holding its Journey to Bethlehem.

Leaders with the church say its a walk-through outdoor interactive pageant of the living Christmas story, Journey to Bethlehem features a cast and crew of more than 200.

You can check it out Saturday and Sunday, December 3rd & 4th from 5 PM until 8 PM.

Admission is free.