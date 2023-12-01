CN2 Today Pet’s of the Week -Poutine & Gatlinburg

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Humane Society of York County is celebrating Senior Pet Appreciation month by bringing you Poutine & Gatlinburg as this week’s Pets of the Week.

The Humane Society says Poutine is about seven years and nine months old. She is sensitive and sweet and looking for her forever home!

Gatlinburg is over ten years old and has so much love to give. She has been adopted before and returned.

If either of these seniors melt your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

