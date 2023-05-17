CN2 Today Pets of The Week – Poutine & Feather

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today the Humane Society of York County to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

The Humane Society says Poutine is an independent and beautiful big girl who would thrive in a nice calm, laid back home that she can call her own. She is just over 7 years old, owner surrender and has been with the Humane Society for more a year and a half.

She enjoys pets but not too many as the Humane Society say they can be over stimulating. She’s a talker and will let you know when it’s dinner & treat time.

Poutine has a wonderful personality and just needs someone who is calm and patient that she can bond with at her own pace. She is vaccinated to her age, tested, spayed and micro chipped.

Our dog of the week is this beautiful pup, Feather. The Humane Society of York County says it doesn’t know her mix but can estimate maybe some Dane and Greyhound. She is just 6 months old! She is vaccinated to her age, tested, spayed and micro chipped. If Feather pulls your heart, call today to make an appointment to meet her.

As a reminder for those who want to visit these pets, all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment. Transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust.