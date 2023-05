FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil catching up with Love Life Fitness instructor Kay Baker, where they learn more ways to exercise outside.

From flipping tires, or just doing sprints, there is a way to stay active while outdoors.

Some important tips for exercising outside Kay tells us are to go early, stay hydrated, wear light clothing & sunscreen, pay attention to humidity, and know your limits.