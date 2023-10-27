CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet “Chauncey” & “Moo”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week by the Humane Society of York County, Mary Beth Knapp introduces us to two furbabies up for adoption.

Meet the feline “Chauncey!” He came to the Humane Society as a stray and soon after his arrival it was determined he had cancer in his ear which had to be eliminated and they got it all. Chauncey’s age at about 3.5 years old. He is neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.

Meet the dog “Moo!” She came to the Humane Society from Animal Control along with her puppy. She’s just a pup herself estimated to be just under 2 years-old. She is active, loves her walks and is dog friendly. She is spayed, vaccinated, tested and micro chipped.

Want to meet “Chauncey” and “Moo?” Call (803) 802-0902 or schedule a visit!

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic. If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.