It’s a Halloween celebration during the 40th Annual Boo Ha Ha

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – See your favorite video game characters come to life during the OTS Media Group & Rock Hill’s Old Town Association’s 40th Annual Boo Ha Ha.

The Boo Ha Ha Halloween Festival is set for Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Fountain Park in Old Town Rock Hill from 11 AM to 1 PM.

This is a FREE Halloween event that will have plenty of places to trick or treat, lots of decorated pumpkins, two dozen bigger-than-life inflatable creatures and a costume contest where you can win cash and prizes.

Leave your pets at home as well as your trick or treating bag. You will be given a bag to fill up with plenty of sweet treats.

Shania Twain, Doctor Eggman from the Sonic Universe & Beetlejuice share more of the fun you can expect at the annual Boo Ha Ha.