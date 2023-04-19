CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Barton & Jenga

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today the Humane Society of York County to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

This 3 year old teddy bear is Barton. He came in so damaged that we were shocked to find out he was only 3! He loves everyone he meets! He is

obsessed with little dogs and enjoys being around them! He is a big treat boy! He enjoys cuddling with a warm blanket and can’t resist climbing onto our fresh and warm laundry! This boy has a hyper thyroid, which means he will need a daily pill every day!

This is 6 month old kitty is Jenga. She is a repeat and needs your help! She is playful, silly, fun, and very entertaining. She likes the company of other felines. She also likes her alone time! She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested. Help us share her story so that she can grow up in a loving home!