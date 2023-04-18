A thank you is all some Linemen need on this Lineworker Appreciation day

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It takes a lot of electricity to light up York County, and just as much effort to get that energy from the powerplant and into your home.

Thankfully there are lineworkers willing to do that job, and while it may be easy to take their work for granted, some feel there’s no better time to thank them than on this Lineworker Appreciation Day happening on this Tuesday, April 18th.

CN2’s Zane Cina connecting with Duke Energy lineworkers to give us all even more appreciation as they give him a look at a day on the job