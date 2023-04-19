Lancaster shooting victim in critical but stable condition

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department responding to a shooting that happened Tuesday, April 18th around 6:30PM on the 200 Block of E. Springs Street.

The victim in the shooting is a 25-year-old man who authorities say was taken to a nearby medical facility before officers arrived. According to police the victim is in critical, yet stable condition.

Currently no arrest have been made as the investigation is on-going, but officers say they are questioning a person of interest. Authorities adding no charges have been filed at this time.

The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force are working together on the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.