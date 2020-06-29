CN2 Today – Monday, June 29th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Join host Renee O’Neil and reporter Indira Eskieva for some laughs as we wish Lucas McFadden a happy Birthday. Plus, we are saying good bye to a CN2 Today favorite, Mary Rassmussen with the Community Cafe. Mary is moving but the impact she’s left on our community will never leave!

Later in the show we head out to Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County for Pick Your Own Peaches.

Plus, Peggy Sarratt has been with the Rock Hill School District for 34 years. She is retiring and we joined in on the celebration!

And it is that time again for Digger’s Book Club!