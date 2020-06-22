CN2 Today – Monday, June 22nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Sarah Obeid talk about the last day to sign up for the virtual contests for the Red, White and Boom Festival!

Plus we have the details on the Run Off Election set for Tuesday, June 23rd.

And the Humane Society of York County brings us the Pets of the Week!

Later in the show Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill is holding a food drive. They are asking people to donate nonperishable goods at drop-off locations throughout the community. The locations are at local businesses, so this gives those donating a chance to support local shops and restaurants!

Plus, the COVID-19 Pandemic is leaving a huge impact on those battling cancer.

And the Vita Program is offering free tax services to those in need until July 15th.