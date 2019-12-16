CN2 Today – Monday, December 16th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and sports reporter, Morgan Cox bring you another Christmas lights display! Plus, with germs everywhere this season we have the experts from Two Maids and a Mop in the studio to talk about how to get rid of germs and keep them away.
Top Story
Lancaster Woman’s Journey To White House Seeks To Empower Women
LANCASTER, S.C. -- Imagine getting selected to visit the White House. Now - take that one step further - what about being chosen to decorate...