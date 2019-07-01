CN2 Today – July 1st

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil hops on My Ride Rock Hill to check out its new routes.  Learn more at www.myriderockhill.com.   Plus, we head to Historic Brattonsville for its Independence Day Celebration!  And on Piedmont Medical Center Today we speak with a doctor who shares with us the warning signs of heart failure.

