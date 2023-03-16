CN2 Today – Jenna Woods mixes up Irish soda bread muffins

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, CN2 Today’s Jenna Woods mixes up her famous Irish Soda Bread Muffins!

Recipe:

Irish Soda Bread Muffins

2 ¼ cups of unbleached all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1/3 cup of granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

1 egg

6 tbsp butter (melted)

1 cup of sour cream—I used cottage cheese (which ever you use, use FULL FAT—you’re already breaking your diet, at least make it worth your while! 😊 )

1 ½ cups of currants—I used raisins—you can use dried cranberries if you want

Combine dry ingredients and sift until well mixed

Add in wet ingredients

Fold in currants until well mixed

**note that this will not be a creamy consistency. It will be think and much more like a biscuit dough—think playdoh not peanut butter.

Once mixed in well, dip into muffin cups.

Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 mins.