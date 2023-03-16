CN2 Today – Jenna Woods mixes up Irish soda bread muffins

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, CN2 Today’s Jenna Woods mixes up her famous Irish Soda Bread Muffins!
Recipe:
Irish Soda Bread Muffins
2 ¼ cups of unbleached all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
1/3 cup of granulated sugar
½ tsp salt
1 egg
6 tbsp butter (melted)
1 cup of sour cream—I used cottage cheese (which ever you use, use FULL FAT—you’re already breaking your diet, at least make it worth your while! 😊 )
1 ½ cups of currants—I used raisins—you can use dried cranberries if you want
Combine dry ingredients and sift until well mixed
Add in wet ingredients
Fold in currants until well mixed
**note that this will not be a creamy consistency. It will be think and much more like a biscuit dough—think playdoh not peanut butter.
Once mixed in well, dip into muffin cups.
Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 mins.