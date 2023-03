LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson High School’s Visual & Performing Arts Department presents – Legally Blonde The Musical this Friday and Saturday.

Based on the popular film starring Reese Witherspoon as a Beverly Hills girl who wants to be a lawyer, Legally Blonde will begin at 7 pm each night.

Want to go?

Legally Blonde – The Musical

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

7 pm

Andrew Jackson High School

Lancaster