ETC Gives Exchange Students Glimpse of life as an American Teenager

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Education Travel and Culture, better known as ETC, has been promoting cultural exchange programs for high school students since 1999.

The non-profit gives high school students from 14 different countries the chance to spend a semester, or even a full year, of school in the United States.

While in America, exchange students stay with volunteer host families who give the students a real life experience as an American teenager. ETC officials say this also gives the American households a chance to learn about life in another country.

We meet up with one German Exchange Student as he prepares to say goodbye to his American family in Fort Mill.