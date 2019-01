Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we are talking about York County Restaurant Week and our latest CN2 Hometown Hero. Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday is just days away. Chester is holding its own MLK Blues Festival and we have all of the details. Plus do you wanted to be organized this new year? A local couple has made it their mission to help you get organized! And its Fitness Friday! Debbie Rast shows us another fast workout to try at home!

