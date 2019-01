Rock Hill, SC (CN2 TODAY) A York County couple has made it their mission to help home owners organize their homes! Scott and Brittany Swoope started their own business called Simply Magnolia. They not only turn your junky closet into perfection but they also can stage your home if you are planning on putting it on the market. Check out their interview and closet redo they did recently!

