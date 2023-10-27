CN2 Today – Halloween edition! Pumpkin carving, Boo Ha-Ha, Purple Regiment Band!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today we are getting spooky for Halloween!

From WRHI’s Boo Ha-Ha event, to pumpkin carving at Cotton Hills Farm, join CN2’s Lucas McFadden and Renee O’Neil for the fun!

Plus, the Humane Society of York County brings us our Pets of the Week!

Later in the show, Northwestern Marching Band, The Purple Regiments present, “Deadwood 1849”.

And CN2’s Jeremy Wynder wraps up the show with out latest Coach Talk with Rock Hill High’s head coach, Bubba Pittman.

Join us for the fun in the video above!