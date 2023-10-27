Savory Scoop – Pumpkin Carving at Cotton Hills Farm

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The largest pumpkin farm in the state of South Carolina is wrapping up its pumpkin season this Fall and the owners want you and your family to stop by!

Cotton Hills Farm is holding its final Fall Saturday this weekend! There will be flower picking, hay rides, a tractor train, and of course lots of Pumpkins!

There are also many fall vegetables and fruit to pick from for your fall table!

Join co-owner Jeb Wilson and CN2’s Renee O’Neil as they carve a pumpkin just in time for Halloween!

The Market in Lowrys 2575 Lowrys Hwy. Chester, S.C.