ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a bargain and a chance to shop local vendors?

Stop by the new White Street Station Mercantile and Pallet Place this weekend for the grand opening!

The grand opening will be Saturday, July 9th from 8 AM until. More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/758059885226348/?ref=newsfeed

The location is 911 East White Street, Rock Hill.